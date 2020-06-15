Clermont attempted murder suspects arrested during traffic stop, police say

CLERMONT, Fla. – Two men wanted on attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting were arrested Monday during a traffic stop, according to the Clermont Police Department.

Police said they received reports Sunday about two men firing guns in the 400 block of East DeSoto Street and when they arrived, they found evidence that several rounds had been fired although no one was injured.

Records show the intended target and others at the scene identified David Chandler William Simpson, 24, and Marcus Brown, 22, as the suspects.

Police said they attempted to arrest the men at their last known addresses but were unsuccessful.

On Monday, officers spotted Simpson and Brown driving in the area of Old Highway 50 in Minneola and conducted a traffic stop, according to a news release.

Police said they were arrested on charges of attempted homicide in the first degree, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and conspiracy.