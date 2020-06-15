Florida woman drunkenly causes 2 crashes with 4-year-old daughter in car, police say

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A woman was arrested after she drunkenly tried to race other drivers near an elementary school and caused a crash, fled the scene, then crashed into a stop sign with a child in the back seat, according to the Winter Springs Police Department.

Officers responded to 425 Tuskawilla Road, near Keeth Elementary School, Sunday for a reported crash. When they got to the scene, officers found a minivan had crashed into a stop sign.

The driver of the minivan, identified as Erin Kelley, was using the vehicle to steady herself as she swayed back and forth, officials said. Kelley’s 4-year-old child was “crying hysterically” in the back seat of the minivan but was not injured in the crash, according to officers.

Officers said they could smell alcohol on Kelley’s breath and later found two cans of alcoholic beverages still cold to the touch in the vehicle. She declined to take a field sobriety test and was uncooperative with questioning, a report showed.

Witnesses at the scene of the crash told officers Kelley appeared to be racing other vehicles and driving at a very high rate of speed when she crashed into another car. A report showed she fled the scene after the crash and finally came to a stop after colliding with a stop sign and light post outside of the elementary school.

Kelley was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared before being booked into jail. At the hospital, police said Kelley tried to shove and kick officers.

Kelley was eventually cleared by medical staff and booked into the Seminole County Jail on multiple charges, including battery on an officer, resisting officers with violence, child neglect, DUI and hit and run among others. Her bond was set at $17,000.