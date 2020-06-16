News 6 hosts Real Talk: A Candid Conversation on racial inequality in America

ORLANDO, Fla. – The death of George Floyd, a black man whose final moments were spent with a white officer’s knee pinned to his neck, has sparked oftentimes uncomfortable but much-needed conversations about race relations in our country.

Nationwide, as well as in our own backyard, we’ve seen protests and calls for change, including cries for more transparency and accountability within law enforcement agencies.

But it wasn’t just Floyd.

Demonstrators have also chanted the names of Tamir Rice, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner and other people of color who, like them, died at the hands of someone wearing a badge and holding a gun.

Activists say that list proves that Floyd’s death wasn’t a tragic one-off example; it was part of a larger, disturbing trend of police brutality directed toward black people in America.

That’s why ClickOrlando.com is hosting Real Talk: A Candid Conversation from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. We want to hear your thoughts, feelings, experiences and ideas when it comes to racial inequality and what can be done to build a better future where people aren’t discriminated against for the color of their skin.

We’ve assembled a panel of experts who will be able to provide their unique perspectives and solutions when it comes to the problems our society is facing today all while News 6 anchor Ginger Gadsden serves as the moderator. They include Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, American Academy of Pediatrics spokeswoman Dr. Candice Jones, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon, Sen. David Simmons and vice president of the Brevard Federation of Teachers Vanessa Skipper.

And the date of our event is no coincidence. It falls on Juneteenth, an unofficial holiday known as Black Independence Day that commemorates the events of June 19, 1865.

On that day, Major General Gordon Granger went to Galveston, Texas, to announce the end of the Civil War and slavery.

Fast forward to today and we honor the event not only by acknowledging all that’s changed during the past 155 years, but also by reflecting and examining the improvements that still need to be made to promote a culture that is just and fair to all of its members.

The conversation on how humanity needs to evolve isn’t one-sided. You can participate by using the form below to submit your questions for our panel of experts.

Real Talk: A Candid Conversation will be streamed live at the top of this story from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 19.

You’ll also be able to watch and participate in a live chat during the event by going to ClickOrlando.com/Juneteenth.