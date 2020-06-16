Volusia County School Board explores ways to improve graduation plans at Ocean Center

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County School Board discussed on Tuesday how to accommodate more families who want to attend next month’s high school graduation at the Ocean Center.

Sarah Bjorge, whose son was a senior at Atlantic High School, said she’s frustrated that her guest list is getting smaller by the day.

“Three people per student were going to be allowed to go to graduation, and that was upsetting enough because some of us have larger families,” Bjorge said. “We got a follow up message this morning stating that we’re going to have two tickets per graduating senior, which was an added blow."

Volusia County School board members said nothing is set in stone yet. The superintendent will continue to have talks with officials with the Ocean Center.

News 6 reported last week on Michael Walters, who created a petition to move the graduation outdoors hoping to solve the issue of adhering to social distancing guidelines. Bjorge is one of more than 1,600 people who signed the petition.

"We're hoping that Volusia County as a whole comes together and makes the right decision here," she said.

Volusia County School Board Member Ruben Colon said he sympathizes with all the families and is part of Tuesday's discussion. However, he said the superintendent makes the final decision.

“I wish parents would know that we truly, truly want them to be there to celebrate with their students,” Colon said.

Colon said the school district already has a contract with the Ocean Center and the venue is not increasing its capacity to 50%, which the state currently allows as part of phase two of its reopening plan.

“Accommodating graduation for so many students, it’s not something you can do very quickly. It’s something that is well thought out, planned from security to just everything that takes part,” he said. “We are going to do whatever it takes to try and make it work.”

A Volusia County spokesperson told News 6 that it can’t safely follow social distancing guidelines at 50% capacity due to arena seating.

Before the coronavirus, the Ocean Center could hold 6,000 people for graduation. The 50 percent guideline could allow for 3,000 people to attend a graduation.

School board members said it is possible some schools would be allowed to give each student four tickets.

The school board also wants the graduation ceremony to be streamed so anyone who can’t attend the event will still have a way of watching it.