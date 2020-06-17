78ºF

65-pound alligator snapping turtle found in Virginia neighborhood

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. – A 65-pound alligator snapping turtle was found trying to cross a road in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Police shared the story and pictures on Twitter Sunday.

Officers named the alligator snapping turtle “Lord Fairfax” and took him to a nearby animal hospital.

He has since been relocated to a zoo in Norfolk.

Alligator snapping turtles are not native to Virginia, so authorities think it was likely someone’s pet.

About the Author: