65-pound alligator snapping turtle found in Virginia neighborhood
‘Lord Fairfax’ relocated to Norfolk zoo
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. – A 65-pound alligator snapping turtle was found trying to cross a road in Fairfax County, Virginia.
Police shared the story and pictures on Twitter Sunday.
Officers named the alligator snapping turtle “Lord Fairfax” and took him to a nearby animal hospital.
He has since been relocated to a zoo in Norfolk.
Alligator snapping turtles are not native to Virginia, so authorities think it was likely someone’s pet.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.