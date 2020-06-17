Ocala man caught throwing Molotov Cocktail at Department of Children and Families building, officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala man is behind bars after he built homemade Molotov Cocktails and attempted to throw one at the Department of Children and Families building in Marion County, according to U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez.

According to a news release, 26-year-old Tommy Holt pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered destructive device in the form of an incendiary bomb Wednesday.

Officials said Holt faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

“According to the plea agreement, on November 5, 2019, Holt manufactured eight incendiary bombs (Molotov cocktails) using glass bottles filled with gasoline. After illegally manufacturing the devices, Holt brought them to a branch of the State of Florida’s Department of Children and Families in Marion County,” officials said in a news release. “Once there, he lit the wicks on the destructive devices and unsuccessfully attempted to throw one at the building. When apprehended by police, Holt had a lighter clenched in his right hand and his clothing (reeked) of gasoline.”

Holt’s sentencing date has not yet been set.