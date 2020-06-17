Regal Cinemas to reopen all theaters by July 10

ORLANDO, Fla. – Regal Cinemas has announced it will reopen all of its theaters within the next few weeks.

The parent company of Regal Cinemas, Cineworld Group, said it will begin the process of reopening next week with the goal being to have all theaters open by July 10.

Regal Cinemas said it is currently updating its booking system to ensure social distancing.

When it reopens, the theaters will feature three new movies including “Mulan," “Wonder Woman 1984” and director Christopher Nolan’s new film “Tenet.”