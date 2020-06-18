Former Cocoa High School football player killed after dispute in Meritt Island, deputies say

COCOA, Fla. – A former Cocoa High School football player was killed in a shooting on Merritt Island, authorities said.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred at the Courtenay Palms Apartments Wednesday evening during an alleged dispute over a gambling debt.

When deputies arrived, they found three adult men suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

“All three males were transported to local hospitals where one of the men was later pronounced deceased,” investigators said.

Authorities later identified the man as 19-year-old, Devyon Collins of Cocoa.

Collins was a 2020 graduate at Cocoa High School and was a player on the Tiger football team.

“The investigation thus far has determined that the shooting occurred after the three males became involved in a dispute concerning a gambling debt,” officials said.

According to a news release, deputies are not releasing the names of the other persons involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Brevard Public Schools released a statement about the shooting Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson said Collins was a student athlete at Merritt Island High before he attended Cocoa High.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of De’Vyon Collins. Our hearts go out to his family, his teammates, fellow classmates and the staff at both Cocoa High and Merritt Island High,” the statement read.