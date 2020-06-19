Possible sinkhole opens up on private DeBary property, city officials say

DEBARY, Fla. – Portions of a road along a private DeBary property have sloughed off in what city officials said has the “characteristics” of a sinkhole, according to a news release.

The depression occurred in the area of the DeBary Villas Apartments in the North Charles Richard Beall Boulevard area.

City officials said that no homes or residents are in any danger from the depression.

“While it does have characteristics of a sinkhole, without having a geotechnical firm evaluate the site, it cannot be confirmed,” city officials said. “As it is on private property, it would be up to the property owners to obtain a geotechnical firm to evaluate.”

City officials said they would continue to monitor the depression and take appropriate action as necessary.