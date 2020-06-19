83ºF

WATCH LIVE AT NOON: Gov. Ron DeSantis provides COVID-19 update as state continues to see increasing cases

Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news briefing in Miami on Friday at noon, but the topic of the briefing has not been disclosed.

DeSantis will speak at Florida International University, and his announcement can be viewed in the video player above.

