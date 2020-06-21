Here’s how Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida helps the community

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic began, the food supply has been a top priority and still very much is.

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is doing its part to help the community in a massive way. Every day, it’s pumping out 300,000 meals to families in need, doubling the pre-virus volume.

Dave Krepcho, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida CEO, was News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth’s guest on “The Weekly On ClickOrlando.com.” Krepcho said he doesn’t expect the need for food to slow down anytime soon. He also said the pandemic has taught him important lessons and believes the food bank will be better for it down the road.

