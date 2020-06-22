Florida woman threatens couple with Taser in attempt to steal puppy for sale, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A Florida woman is behind bars after she threatened a couple with a Taser in an attempt to steal a puppy they were selling, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home along Gretna Drive in Deltona Saturday after receiving reports of an attempted armed robbery. The caller informed 911 dispatch that a woman had tried to rob them of a puppy with a Taser and took off in a blue four-door passenger vehicle with a dent on the driver’s side door, according to a report.

Deputies searched for the vehicle described in the 911 call and quickly located a vehicle in the area matching the description. Deputies made contact with the driver of the car and identified her as Sally Schweitzer, 58, who began to then make comments related to the incident described by dispatch.

Deputies then made contact with the victims, a husband and wife who were selling five Australian shepherd puppies for $1,200 each through a Craigslist listing.

The husband told deputies Schweitzer made contact with them through Craigslist and arranged a time to purchase the puppy. Schweitzer spent 90 minutes at the home before the husband told her, “You either buy the puppy or you leave,” a report showed.

Schweitzer then told the couple she did not have any money and pulled a Taser from her purse and told the couple she was taking a puppy. She continued to threaten the couple and told them to go inside or she would have to “take them down.”

A report said Schweitzer then activated the Taser and lunged at the couple, but the husband was able to push her away.

Deputies reviewed surveillance video from the home that showed the incident and confirmed the events the couple described.

Schweitzer later told deputies that she wanted to purchase a puppy, but had very little money and tried to talk down the price of the puppy with the couple. Schweitzer later admitted to deputies that she went to get the puppy without any money at all and intended on taking one without paying, according to a report.

She later told deputies, “She was sorry for her actions and she was not thinking clearly.”

When deputies searched Schweitzer’s vehicle, they found the pink Taser used in the attempt to steal a puppy as well as a 9mm gun.

Deputies completed a risk protection order for the couple and took Schweitzer to the Volusia County Jail where she was charged with aggravated assault with attempt to commit a felony, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with attempt to commit a felony. Schweitzer is being held without bond.