Orlando Pride withdraws from Challenge Cup after players and staff test positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Pride announced the team has withdrawn from the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup after players and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The team did not say how many players or staff members tested positive.

The players and staff members who tested positive were asymptomatic.

“This was obviously a difficult and disappointing outcome for our players, our staff, and fans, however, this is a decision that was made in order to protect the health of all involved in the Challenge Cup,” said Orlando Pride EVP Amanda Duffy. “While we were all excited to see the 2020 Pride on the field this weekend, our priority is now making sure our players and staff safely recover and providing any support wherever and however possible.”

The Pride’s first game in the Challenge Cup was set for June 27.

Players and staff who tested positive will be isolated for at least 14 days, according to team officials.

Anyone who has been in close contact with the players has been notified, according to team officials.

The players and staff who tested positive did not have any contact with any players from Orlando City.