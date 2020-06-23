News 6 hosts voter registration phone bank

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 is getting results this election season by hosting an all-day phone bank dedicated to helping viewers get registered to vote.

The phone bank is scheduled for 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 29 and will feature volunteers from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office who will be prepared to answer questions and guide residents through the voter registration process.

The primary election is scheduled for Aug. 18 and the general election will be held Nov. 3. The deadlines to register for those votes are July 20 and Oct. 5, respectively.

For those with internet access, voter registration can be done online at registertovoteflorida.gov.

To call News 6′s phone bank on Monday, just dial 407-836-VOTE (8683).