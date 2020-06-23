OneBlood to open new donor center in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – OneBlood announced Tuesday that a new donor center would be opening in the Altamonte Springs Friday.

The new location will open at 600 E Altamonte Dr., Suite 1100 and will operate from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on opening day.

OneBlood is offering free COVID-19 antibody testing, as well as a wellness checkup of blood pressure, pulse, temperature and iron count for anyone who gives blood at their locations.

“The antibody test is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms,” officials said in a news release. “Donors will be able to see their results approximately 48-96 hours after donating by logging into their donor portal at www.oneblood.org.”

According to OneBlood, the blood bank has implemented additional social distancing safety protocols including:

Blood Drives: Only a certain number of people will be permitted on the Big Red Bus at any one time. Donors will be asked to provide their cell phone number so they can wait in their car or outside the bloodmobile. They will be called when it is their turn to come aboard the bus to donate blood.

Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood, according to a news release. Photo ID is required to give blood.