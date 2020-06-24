Police ask for public’s help in finding missing New Smyrna Beach man

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – The New Smyrna Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man that has not been seen in weeks.

According to a news release, Kevin Payne, 47, was reported missing Wednesday after those close to him had not spoken to him in six weeks. Investigators said Payne’s neighbors had not seen him in at least two weeks.

Payne was living along Brookline Avenue prior to going missing. Investigators said Payne’s cell phone is off and credit and debit cards were left at his home.

Anyone with any information as to where Payne may be should call 386-424-2000.