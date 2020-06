SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Hail pounded Seminole County on Wednesday night.

The county was under a severe thunderstorm warning for one hour and forty-five minutes.

Penny sized hail hit the county, according to reports.

Thursday in Seminole County shows a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said temps could hit 97 degrees in the county on Thursday.