Search ends for missing Flagler Beach swimmer

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The search for a missing swimmer has come to an end after officials called the search off.

The Flagler Beach Fire Department made the difficult decision Thursday at 9 a.m.

Flagler Beach Fire & Ocean Rescue was on scene Wednesday in the area of South 11th Street after a swimmer never resurfaced.

According to authorities, multiple witnesses told officials that they saw the swimmer go under and never resurface.

Severe weather conditions halted rescue efforts and forced first responders to call off the search Wednesday. Officials said they would continue the search again Thursday while the U.S Coast Guard continued their search efforts overnight for the missing swimmer.

According to officials, multiple air, land and marine units were utilized from various agencies around the county and state were used during the search.

The search brought in multiple agencies like the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, Flagler County FireFlight, Flagler County Emergency Services, Flagler County Fire Rescue, Flagler Beach Police Department and the Flagler Beach Ocean Rescue division.