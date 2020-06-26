2 staff members with Osceola Corrections Department test positive for COVID-19

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two staff members with the Osceola County Corrections Department and two nurses with the Armor Correctional Health Care test positive for the coronavirus, according to county officials.

None of the inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the county.

Officials are meeting with the employees who tested positive to see who they had close contact with.

County officials said all staff and inmates have been issued masks and are required to wear them, crews have increased the cleaning of all areas of the facility, the staff is enforcing social distancing and each new inmate is screened and quarantined before entering the general population.