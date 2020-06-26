5 people test positive for COVID-9 at Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida

Two employees and three guests at the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to officials, the individuals have been isolated, and all guests and staff that were potentially exposed have been notified and placed into quarantine.

“The health and safety of our residents and staff is always our top priority. Over the last several months, we have played a critical role in caring for one of the most vulnerable populations in our community at a challenging and unprecedented time, and we take that responsibility seriously,” Allison Krall, Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida President/CEO said.

To help combat the virus, officials have introduced new safety measures to help keep guests and employees safe.

“This includes the creation of isolation areas for guests who test positive or have had an exposure incident, requiring masks to be worn on campus, temperature screening and health questionnaires, social distancing, limiting visitors, more frequent cleanings and sanitation and encouraging hand washing, among other measures,” officials said. We will continue working very closely with the Health Department, following their recommendations and best practices for the health and safety of our residents and staff.”

Below are additional safety measures from the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida: