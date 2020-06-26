Central Florida Outback Steakhouse remains open after workers test positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – Outback Steakhouse restaurants are remaining open after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Once the management team learned of the positive result, they thoroughly cleaned and sanitized the restaurant using CDC-approved cleansers,” a spokesperson for the restaurant said. “They also quarantined anyone with whom the employee worked closely.”

The restaurant said it completes symptom surveys on every employee prior to each shift.

“If employees do not pass the survey, they are not permitted to work,” the spokesperson added. “We take this very seriously and take extreme measures to protect our employees and customers.”

No exact restaurant locations were listed.

Stay with News 6 for updates.