Marion County deputies concerned for missing woman’s safety after unknown person answers her phone

Woman last seen June 21

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Photo courtesy Marion County Sheriff's Office
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered Belleview woman who was last seen earlier in the week, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Sandra Gordon, 35, left her home in the late evening hours Sunday or the early morning hours Monday, and has not been heard from since.

Gordon told her friend she was headed to the Florida Horse Park, but when her friend attempted to call her phone, an unknown person answered, causing concern for her safety, according to a news release.

Officials said Gordon is driving a 2010 dark blue Chevrolet Traverse with a possible Tennessee tag, CCW041. She was last seen wearing a light blue tank top and light-colored shorts.

Gordon is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 126 pounds, with hazel eyes and red hair.

Anyone who sees Gordon or may know where she may be is urged to immediately call 911.

