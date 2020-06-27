Lake County corrections officer and his wife hospitalized with COVID-19

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said another corrections officer has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tony Gainey is an officer in the corrections system who was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Officials said Gainey got the news after they started testing on June 4.

Allen Gainey said his younger brother Tony contracted the coronavirus and soon after that his sister-in-law Marla and his stepfather became ill.

“It’s all a shock because it happened so fast, I haven’t had time to go somewhere and take it all in,” Allen Gainey said.

Tony and Marla Gainey were transported to Citrus Memorial Hospital for treatment. Allen Gainey said the couple was hooked up to a ventilator.

Within days of the diagnosis, Allen Gainey said his stepfather lost his battle and died.

“I felt like an empty shell, the inside of your body just shakes,” he said.

Lake County Sheriff’s said as of Friday, more than 100 inmates and 19 staff members have tested positive for the virus. Officials said six staff members have been hospitalized including 46-year-old Tony Gainey.

“I didn’t think it was as serious as it is, I didn’t think it was one of those things that could happen to you,” Allen Gainey said.

He said he now has to balance his brother’s life, comfort his family, and grieve his step-father. Meantime a GoFundMe account has been set up for mounting medical costs.