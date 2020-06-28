85ºF

Marion County deputies search for missing teen

If you have any information on Lauren's whereabouts call 911.

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Tags: Missing, Marion County, Lauren Outlaw
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the publics’ help as they search for a missing teen.

According to officials, Lauren Outlaw, 15, was last seen on Saturday between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Officials said Lauren left a home located at 4781 Northwest 48th Avenue in Ocala.

“It is unknown as to what she was wearing,” deputies said. “Lauren left a note that has caused concern for her wellbeing.”

Anyone with information on Lauren’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

