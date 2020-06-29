90ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Deputies searching for missing, endangered Palm Coast man

Man went missing from Wainmont Place area

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Tags: Flagler County, Missing Person
Photo courtesy Flagler County Sheriff's Office
Photo courtesy Flagler County Sheriff's Office (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

John Catala went missing from the area along Wainmont Place in Palm Coast. Deputies said he was last seen wearing shorts, a black sleeveless shirt and blue sneakers.

Catala is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 225 pounds with a large eagle tattoo on his right arm and a tattoo of an old-looking house on his left arm.

Anyone who sees Catala is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 in reference to case number 2020-60780.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: