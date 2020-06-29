Deputies searching for missing, endangered Palm Coast man

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

John Catala went missing from the area along Wainmont Place in Palm Coast. Deputies said he was last seen wearing shorts, a black sleeveless shirt and blue sneakers.

John Catala is missing from Wainmont Place. Last seen wearing shorts, black sleeveless shirt and blue sneakers. He is 5'9, 225 lbs. If you have information, contact FCSO at 386-313-4911. Case No. 2020-60780. pic.twitter.com/MSvVvT5bKH — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) June 29, 2020

Catala is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 225 pounds with a large eagle tattoo on his right arm and a tattoo of an old-looking house on his left arm.

Anyone who sees Catala is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 in reference to case number 2020-60780.