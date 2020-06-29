Lake County schools hold reopening workshop as coronavirus pandemic continues

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County school board members held a virtual workshop Monday and presented a reopening draft for their schools in the fall, which includes their safety plan for students and staff.

In collaboration with health officials, school officials have established protocols to minimize the spread of COVID-19, with guidelines like:

Safe social distancing in classrooms as well as other areas like hallways, gyms, and cafeteria

Hand Sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, soap and water will be available to staff, students and visitors

Cleaning protocols will be increased throughout each campus, including replacing air filters

Group gatherings will be limited

Face coverings will be strongly recommended for students and employees

Temperature checks will be conducted on any student or employee who exhibits any COVID-19 symptoms on any school or district workplace

Board members also discussed the option of providing virtual lessons for students who may want to take an online route once schools are open at full capacity.

Lake County Schools will begin its summer program on July 6th with almost 600 students participating. They say masks are strongly encouraged but not required for staff and students, through social distancing restrictions will be put in place.