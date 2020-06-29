More than 10,000 assault weapon parts headed to Melbourne home seized by Boarder Protection

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated a shipment from China en route to a Melbourne home that contained more than 10,000 assault weapon parts, CBP officials said.

In a news release, the CBP said the parts were being “smuggled into the country” on May 22 when officers in Louisville inspected the items arriving from Shenzhen, China.

CBP officials said the shipment said it contained 100 steel pin samples, which is a common practice used by smugglers to get contraband into the U.S.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives regulates and restricts firearms and ammunition. Importing weapons or ammunition must be made by a licensed importer, dealer or manufacturer, according to the ATF.

“The importing of any type of munitions is regulated by the ATF,” Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn said. “This smuggler was knowingly trying to avoid detection, however, our officers remain vigilant, ensuring our community is safe.”

Authorities said the shipment was addressed to a Melbourne home.

A machinery team with the CBP Center of Excellence and Expertise appraised the shipment to value $129,600.