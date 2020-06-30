American Academy of Pediatrics: Kids need to be physically in school in fall

The American Academy of Pediatrics says kids need to be physically present in school when it starts back in the fall despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The group, which represents and guides pediatricians across the country, recently updated its school recommendations.

It comes as states nationwide begin to unveil their plans for getting America’s 56 million students back to school.

On the AAP website, they say evidence shows the academic, mental and physical benefits of in-person learning outweigh the risks from the coronavirus.

The group added schools are probably not greatly amplifying the spread of the virus and children are less likely to become extremely sick from COVID-19 than adults.

To lessen the risk of the virus' spread, the AAP recommends elementary school grades focus on hand washing and use outdoor spaces when possible, while they say middle and high school grades should be required to cover their face if a six-foot distance cannot be maintained.

The top allergy and infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has also suggested that keeping schools closed, in general, isn’t necessary.