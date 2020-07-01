Orlando churches, school plan food distribution Thursday

Meridian Christian Academy, Carter Tabernacle CME Church and Mt. Olive Church will be distributing 1,000 bags of food Thursday, July 2.

Tameka Thomas, Founder of Meridian Christian Academy says volunteers from all three organizations will be on hand to distribute fruit, vegetables and an assortment of other food in a drive through setting.

"We're really excited," Thomas said. "We hope to get the crowd there before the rain starts."

Thomas said plans were in the works for a food distribution event earlier this summer but they had to be put on hold due to the the demands put on Second Harvest Food Bank following the COVID-19 shutdown.

"We're in the middle of a food desert," Thomas said. "Kids are out of school and for many of them the meal they would get there is the best they'll get."

Thomas said the current economic climate makes the drive so much more urgent.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 1 South Cottage Hill Road, Orlando 32805. It is on a first come, first serve basis.

Drivers are asked to enter off John Young Parkway and stay in their vehicle.