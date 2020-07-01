Osceola Schools reopen plan allows parents to pick from 3 options

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County School Board approved a plan to reopen schools on Aug. 10.

School officials said parents have three options to choose from to enroll their child in:

Face-to-face instruction at school with health and safety precautions in place

Digital learning with their assigned school with a traditional school day schedule

Virtual learning for students to allow learning during non-traditional school hours

The district’s website shows in-depth plans for each option.

Parents also have to visit the website by July 15 to pick an option for their child, according to school officials.

Face-To-Face instruction

Each student will be issued five cloth washable masks. Staff members and parents of students are asked to screen for COVID-19 symptoms before leaving for school.

Anyone who has been in direct contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 is not allowed to go to school. If a student has to quarantine, students will participate in assignments in take-home packets or virtual learning.

Digital Learning

Students will have to log on in the morning and school officials said it will look like a traditional school day. Assignments will be consistent with students who opted in for face-to-face instruction.

Virtual Learning:

Osceola Virtual School is available for students K-12. School officials said this is more of a self-paced option. Virtual School still follows the same standards and state assessments. Students should have self-motivation skills, time management skills, and strong literacy skills if they choose this option, according to school officials.

School officials said they came up with the most recent plant by working with medical professionals from the Nemours Children’s Hospital and the Osceola County Health Department.