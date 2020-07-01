74ºF

Pilot dies in Ocala plane crash, officials say

Pilot crashed during landing attempt

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Photo courtesy Marion County Fire Rescue
OCALA, Fla. – A pilot has died after their small, private plane crashed Wednesday early afternoon, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

Around 10:30 a.m., fire rescue received a call for a plane crash at Leeward Air Ranch at SE 72d Ave., Ocala.

The 911 caller told dispatch they could see the pilot was inside the cockpit as the plane crashed during an attempted landing.

Multiple rescue crews responded to the scene and found the pilot was still inside the cockpit when the plane landed upside-down, according to officials.

The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Firefighters on scene mitigated a fuel leak on the airplane, securing it until the plane wreckage is removed,” officials wrote in a Facebook post.

The scene was turned over to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were called in to investigate.

