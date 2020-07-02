Communities in Central Florida talk law enforcement oversight

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – As the push for law enforcement oversight increases across the country, another Central Florida city has moved towards creating an advisory board.

On Wednesday, the Daytona Beach City Commission voted 6-0, approving a July 15 public hearing regarding the creation of a citizen police review board.

Commission members said the board would improve transparency.

On Thursday, the Orange County Citizens Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet virtually.

Russell Kilgore is a member of the committee. He said as a retired deputy of 20 years, he wants to see more training to help de-escalation. He said if officers create relationships within the communities they serve, there will be less tension with the citizens they encounter.

“If you come into a situation where you, you are talking down to them, you, are taking their pride from them, and now things are going to turn out a whole lot different,” said Kilgore.

During the last meeting, Sheriff John Mina showed the committee statistics that showed the use of force was used in less than one in every 100 arrests. He also told the committee that he added a “duty to intervene” into the agency’s policy.

Kilgore said it’s important for community members to have a voice.

“The only way you are going to get to the bottom of it is that you become a part of it and help. Try to find a solution to change things in that community and that’s what I’ve been doing,” said Kilgore.

Orlando’s Citizen Police Review Board also met on Wednesday.

Thursday’s Orange County meeting will take place virtually at 6 p.m.