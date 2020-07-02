Engaged couple killed in wrong-way Lake County crash, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday after a crash in Lake County left a soon to be married couple dead, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, James Joiner, 49, drove his pickup truck the wrong direction on Westbound State Road 50.

Authorities said Joiner had several opportunities to turn around and avoid the collision.

According to an arrest report, Joiner was driving around 70 miles per hour on the road, about 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.

“Joiner nearly impacted a first vehicle head-on on State Road 50 near the east entrance to the Waterside Point subdivision,” officials said.

Joiner’s driving caused the vehicle to leave the roadway in order to avoid an accident, authorities said.

“Seconds after reporting Jolner’s recklessness the report of the crash located at State Road 50 and Galaxy Drive was reported,” officials said.

According to authorities, Joiner collided with a white Honda Accord head-on killing, a man and his fiance.

“Calvin Landers and his fiance were traveling in the proper lane of travel returning from the funeral of Calvin Landers’ father,” officials said.

According to a report, Joiner is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide.

His bond was set at $30,000.