Wanted fugitive shot by deputies in Flagler County neighborhood

Sheriff: Suspect pulled out gun during traffic stop

John Ambrogne, Executive Producer

Justin Campbell, Reporter

Flagler County deputies on the scene of a deputy involved shooting on Sabal Palm Street
Flagler County deputies on the scene of a deputy involved shooting on Sabal Palm Street (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man described by deputies as a wanted fugitive was shot late Wednesday by Flagler County, according to sheriff’s officials.

Investigators said they spotted the man just before midnight in a neighborhood south of State Road 100 near Crescent Lake and attempted a traffic stop.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly sayid when deputies pulled the car over, the man pulled out a gun, forcing three deputies to open fire.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Halifax Health Hospital in Daytona Beach.

No deputies were injured.

Investigators said the man has an extensive criminal history and was considered a “national fugitive with multiple warrants out for his arrest.”

“We never want to shoot anybody, but sometimes suspects do things that cause a response that occurred tonight,” Staly said in an interview with News 6.

Staly said body camera video will be reviewed, but all evidence points to the deputy-involved shooting being a justified use of force.

