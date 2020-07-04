Marion County deputies search for missing man with dementia

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man with dementia.

Thomas Tutton, 86, left his home Saturday morning and has not been seen since, deputies said. A statewide Silver Alert was issued Saturday.

Tutton was driving a red 2016 Ford Edge with Florida tag number WK30X, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Tutton is described by the Sheriff’s Office as about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 155 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. Deputies said it is unknown what type of clothing Tutton may be wearing.

Anyone with information on Tutton’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.