1 person in critical condition after lightning strike at Clearwater Beach, officials say

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Two people were injured after lightning strike Sunday at Clearwater Beach, officials said.

Officials received a call around 2:15 p.m. as a line of storms moved onshore from the Gulf of Mexico, officials said.

The Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to the scene.

“One victim was unconscious and not breathing when he was reached by Clearwater police,” officials said.

Investigators said the responding officer began CPR until lifeguards could arrive and take over the medical treatment.

“Upon their arrival, Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews then began treating the victim, who was taken to Morton Plant Hospital in critical condition,” officials said. “The second person was a few feet away from the first and is in stable condition”

According to authorities, the incident occurred on the beach at the end of Somerset Street about halfway between the waterline and the dunes.