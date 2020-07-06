Airport leaders hope Disney reopening will lead to more travelers

Many travelers at Orlando International Airport have been waiting for Disney’s parks to reopen this Saturday.

This is happening as the airport has seen a decline in travel because due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right now, as airport leaders say travel numbers are down here at the Orlando International Airport compared to last year, perhaps the Partial reopening of Disney this Saturday might help turn things around.

Monique Clark of Orlando plans to visit Disney, but she is worried about safety.

“I’m not so worried about things that will have to be done differently like face masks and social distancing,” she said. “That doesn’t bother me really. It’s just other people not following the rules that makes me nervous.”

Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will open this Saturday.

On July 15th, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot are reopening.

To go inside the parks, all guests ages 2 and up must wear a face covering and there will also be temperature checks in some locations.

You also will must have a park reservation, even if you’re an annual pass holder. Clark has already made her reservation for Saturday.

But then there are travelers like Dustin Gehrig, in town from Missouri, who said he won’t visit quite yet.

“Maybe when things calm down with the corona, I’ll give it another shot,” Gehrig said.