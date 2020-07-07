Debut delayed for Mardi Gras cruise ship featuring roller coaster

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – If you were hoping to take to the waves on one brand new cruise ship come fall, you’ll have to wait just a bit longer.

Carnival Cruises is pushing back the debut of its Mardis Gras ship to Feb. 6, 2021.

Its maiden voyage was originally set to begin from Port Canaveral in September.

Carnival Cruise officials say the date change is due to construction delays at a shipyard in Finland.

Once the 180,000-ton Mardis Gras is sea-ready, the ship, featuring the first roller coaster at sea, will have a maximum capacity of 6,500 passengers and about 2,000 crew members.

Last year, Florida Today reported that Port Canaveral was building a two-story, 188,000-square-foot cruise terminal and 1,000-space parking garage that will be used by the Mardi Gras. It is part of the port’s largest single construction project in its 65-year history — the $163 million Cruise Terminal 3 complex.