Human head found on side of Florida road

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A human head was found Tuesday morning on the side of a Florida road, police said.

The head was found in St. Petersburg, along 38th Ave. South between 31st and 34th streets South.

St. Petersburg police tweeted, “investigating human head found on the side of the road on 38th Av S between 31st and 34th St. South. Anyone with info call 727-893-7780.”

No other details have been released.