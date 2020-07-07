2 women found dead inside charred mobile home in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were found dead inside a burning mobile home Tuesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were responding to a shooting call around 8:41 a.m. on East Dale Street near Leesburg. When they arrived a few minutes later, authorities they saw a man leaving the mobile home as it was on fire.

Investigators detained the 57-year-old man and questioned him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies proceeded to investigate the residence where they found the charred remains of two adult females. Authorities are working to notify their families.

Investigators say the women and the man may know each other.

No other information was immediately made available.

This is a developing story, check back with clickorlando.com for updates.