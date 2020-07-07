Video shows wild Marion County deputy chase

OCALA, Fla. – A suspected car thief led deputies on a chase in Marion County, according to sheriff’s officials.

The chase happened Sunday along SE Abshire Boulevard.

Dashcam video released by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office shows the moments after a deputy tried to pull over the driver of a car that had been reported stolen.

Video shows the driver refusing to stop, even after the car loses a tire and crashes into another vehicle.

Deputies eventually performed a PIT maneuver on the car, and the driver, Harley Moore, and a passenger, Harrison Blodnick, were arrested, officials said.

Moore faces charges including grand theft auto, fleeing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Blodnick was arrested on drug charges.