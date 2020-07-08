Blake Shelton announces drive-in concert at theaters across Central Florida

Blake Shelton is coming to drive-ins across Central Florida

The country superstar will host a drive-in concert July 25 at over 300 locations across the United States.

The locations hosting the concert across Central Florida are as follows: Epic Theater Mt. Dora, Epic Theatres Clermont, Epic Theatres West Volusia and Ocala Drive-In Theatre.

Presented by Encore Live, the concert will be pre-taped and feature Shelton’s longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani and fellow country star, Trace Adkins.

Each ticket will admit one car, truck or SUV and up to six family members or friends.

Tickets go on sale July 14 through Ticketmaster.

Drive-in concerts have been popping up in the wake of the pandemic.