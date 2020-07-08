Flagler County’s Text-to-911 technology helps make domestic battery arrest, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County deputies are crediting its new 911 service to help make an arrest in a domestic violence case.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says its new Text-to-911 service was put to the test July 4 when a woman was too scared to call authorities after getting into a fight with her boyfriend, according to a news release from the agency.

Deputies say after their physical disturbance, she waited for him to fall asleep before texting to 911 reporting her boyfriend had hurt her and threatened her life. First responders say they were alerted of her message and were able to track the call location to a home in Flagler Beach. Officers with the Flagler Beach Police Department later used this information to assist her.

“This woman was in fear that if he heard her calling police, he would become enraged,” Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney said in a news release. “The ability to discreetly contact first responders gave her the peace of mind to send the text and get help in order to get herself out of an unsafe environment. Our hope is that sharing this story reminds others that this service is available should they ever need it.”

Flagler Beach Police say officers arrested the man and charged him with domestic battery.

How to use Text-to-911

To use Text to 911, type 911 with no spaces or dashes in the “To” field of your mobile messaging application.

In the body of the message, type the exact location or provide a nearby intersection or landmark. Never use abbreviations, slang, emojis or attempt to send pictures or videos when using Text to 911.

Be sure to include the type of emergency, as Text-to-911 is for police, fire or emergency medical services. Dispatch will respond to the message within seconds.

If Text to 911 is not available in your area, you will receive a response alerting you to call 911. Users must have a cell phone data plan that allows texting.

The Flagler County Communications Center has received 169 Text-to-911 calls for service.