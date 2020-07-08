Man in critical condition after Mount Dora double shooting, police say

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – A man is in critical but stable condition and a woman has been released from the hospital following a double shooting Tuesday, according to the Mount Dora Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Grant Avenue at 9:44 p.m. after receiving a 911 reporting a double shooting, according to a news release. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 43-year-old woman and 22-year-old man who had both been shot. The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to officials, the female victim was treated and released, but the 22-year-old remains in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

“Police have identified the suspect and a warrant for an arrest has been issued,” officials said in a news release. “This is an open investigation and police are not releasing any further information at this time. This is considered and isolated incident however the motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 352-735-7130.