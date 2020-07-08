Police search for New Smyrna Beach man last seen weeks ago

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a New Smyrna Beach man who hasn’t been seen in nearly six weeks.

According to New Smyrna Beach police, a family member contacted authorities on June 24 saying she hadn’t seen or heard from Kevin Eugene Payne, 47, since May 28, when he was seen leaving his home in the 2600 block of Brookline Avenue.

Investigators said Payne may be in the area of Daytona Beach Boardwalk and International Speedway Boulevard but they have not been able to confirm that.

Police said foul play is not suspected in Payne’s disappearance at this time.

Payne is 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds, according to police. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 386-424-2248 or email Detective Diffin at ndiffin@cityofnsb.com.