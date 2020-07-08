Video: Australian man fights off deadly snake while driving on highway

An Australian man had the fright of his life fighting off a deadly snake while speeding down the highway.

Police say the man, identified only as Jimmy, noticed an Eastern Brown Snake in his truck.

It's highly venomous and causes most of the snakebite deaths in Australia.

The man killed the snake and police pulled him over as he was speeding to the hospital.

The police called for help and paramedics said the man hadn't been bitten. He was just in shock.

Jimmy says he’s never been so happy to see red and blue lights.