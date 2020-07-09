93ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

COVID-19 testing at Volusai County Fairgrounds canceled

Testing will continue Monday, officials said

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Tags: COVID-19, Coronavirus, Health, Volusia County
Health officials and members of the military assist during COVID-19 testing, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at HEB Park in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)
Health officials and members of the military assist during COVID-19 testing, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at HEB Park in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)

VOLUSAI COUNTY, Fla. – COVID-19 testing at the Volusia County Fairgrounds has been canceled on Friday, officials said.

According to officials, the testing was canceled due to a delay in the committed delivery and an overwhelming demand on the labs.”

At 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Family Health Source received a notice that labs had become overwhelmed, forcing the site to close our early Thursday and cancel Friday’s testing, a news release said.

“We will extend our testing at Volusia County Fairgrounds on Monday the 13th and Tuesday the 14th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” officials said.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: