COVID-19 testing at Volusai County Fairgrounds canceled

VOLUSAI COUNTY, Fla. – COVID-19 testing at the Volusia County Fairgrounds has been canceled on Friday, officials said.

According to officials, the testing was canceled due to a delay in the committed delivery and an overwhelming demand on the labs.”

At 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Family Health Source received a notice that labs had become overwhelmed, forcing the site to close our early Thursday and cancel Friday’s testing, a news release said.

“We will extend our testing at Volusia County Fairgrounds on Monday the 13th and Tuesday the 14th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” officials said.