Missing woman, man found dead in Osceola County McDonald’s parking lot

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is underway in Osceola County after a couple was found dead Friday in a parked car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the investigation was underway Friday afternoon at 3191 S. John Young Parkway. A Google Maps search shows a McDonald’s fast-food restaurant at the same address. However, deputies have not said where exactly the incident took place.

Deputy Jacob Ruiz said the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person Friday for Geomary Bengochea after her family reported her missing. Investigators later determined she was in a relationship with Victor Hernandez, according to Ruiz.

Bengochea and Hernandez were both found dead in the same car in the McDonald’s parking lot on Friday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigation the deaths but do not believe anyone else was involved.

OCSO is on the scene of a suspicious death located in the area of 3191 S. John Young Parkway. This is an isolated incident. — Osceola Sheriff (@OsceolaSheriff) July 10, 2020

