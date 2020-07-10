Osceola County home catches fire when battery pack for solar panels ruptures

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A mobile home in Kissimmee caught on fire Friday afternoon when a battery pack for solar panels ruptured, according to Osceola County Fire Rescue.

The fire happened on Countryside Court around 4:30 p.m. No one was injured but the home was destroyed.

While the fire has since been extinguished, crews said it did pose a challenge because there are no hydrants in that area.

“Logistically the area does not have hydrants so that is always a challenge but they were equipped with their tanker water trucks for backup water sources and got backup help from local area fire departments like City of Orlando and Orange County today,” a spokesperson said.