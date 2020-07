Published: July 10, 2020, 10:14 am Updated: July 10, 2020, 10:22 am

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving two semi-trucks and a flatbed truck closed several lanes of Interstate 4 east Friday morning, according to Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS officials.

The crash happened between State Road 429 and World Drive, according to fire rescue. Six crews from Osceola County responded to the crash.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

The crash closed several eastbound lanes and caused traffic backups through late Friday morning,